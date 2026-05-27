MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. After using weapons on the battlefield, Russian soldiers offer defense companies feedback, improving the overall quality of arms, Serbian sniper Dejan Beric, who is fighting in Donbass as part of the Russian Armed Forces, said in an interview with TASS.

"Our weapons manufacturers don’t just have expertise; they’re quick to take into account everything happening on the battlefield. All information from the battlefield quickly reaches the production facility where the engineers work, and many of these engineers are present on the front lines. And they significantly improve the quality of weapons," Beric said.

He went on to say that he knows a guy who runs a drone manufacturing operation in Russia who is fighting in the special military operation zone. "He could sit at home and earn tons of money on government contracts, but he’s actually fighting, and there are a lot of examples like this. And thanks to this, the level of all our weapons is significantly improving," the sniper said.

Dejan Beric was one of the first foreigners to sign up to defend Donbass. In the 1990s, he witnessed the conflict in Yugoslavia, and in 1999 survived NATO bombings. In 2023, Beric was seriously wounded near Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, but he continues to assist Russian and Serbian fighters in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.