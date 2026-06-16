Trump shows readiness to settle with Iran, ignores Israel’s objections — Fidan

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has demonstrated his readiness to settle the conflict with Iran, despite Israel’s objections, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Indeed, Mr. Trump has demonstrated his readiness to act. He ignored Israel’s objections on this matter and Iran positively reacted to the will he displayed, and the agreement was ultimately signed. We hope that technical negotiations [to finalize the deal] will be completed as soon as possible within the remaining 60 days and that they will proceed without any breakdown, and an atmosphere of peace will ultimately prevail in our region," he said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"There is a shared desire in the region for the leaders of the regional countries to hold a video conference with Trump," he said. "The region has now reached a turning point. The countries have arrived at a consensus that a consolidated stance should be expressed diplomatically. At first, that was the case with the Gaza Strip, now it's Iran."

Dwelling on the post-war plans, the top Turkish diplomat called for pooling efforts "with the countries of the region and other influential players beyond it to form a regional atmosphere that would be acceptable for all, would take due account of everyone’s needs and ensure stability for the region and the whole of the world." "Conditions are favorable for that, the foundation has been built. All that is needed is vision, courage, and a little bit of support," he said, adding that his country can and is ready to take part in this process.

Earlier, official representatives of the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, which acts as a go-between, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement, which is expected to be inked in Geneva on June 19. According to the Iranian side, during a 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while the US will lift its maritime blockade against Iran from June 15. Apart from that, military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.