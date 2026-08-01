The Sopranos star Vincent Pastore dies at 80

NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. American actor Vincent Pastore, known for his role as Salvatore Bonpensiero in the television series "The Sopranos," has died at the age of 80, the TMZ portal reported.

On Saturday, the actor's body was discovered at his New York home by his friend Steven Villano. Prior to this, Pastore had not been in contact for several days. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

Pastore also starred in the films "Goodfellas," "Awakenings," "Carlito's Way," and "Revolver," and made appearances on television shows.