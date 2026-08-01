US pursues own interests in Ukraine settlement — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The United States is taking part in efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict solely in pursuit of its own interests, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"The Americans will participate in the settlement process solely with regard to their own opportunities and interests, which include reaffirming their dominance, hegemony and ability to influence how settlement solutions are implemented," he said.

Miroshnik pointed out that US President Donald Trump had repeatedly boasted about ending eight conflicts. "Some conflicts did end, and we can count them again if they restart. The US authorities are in no way confused by this. On the contrary, the process unfolds in TikTok style, with one brief episode involving the Americans following another, each bringing profits and reinforcing US hegemony," the diplomat said.