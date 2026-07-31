Russia must wage active defense against Western sanctions — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Moscow must wage an "active defense" against sanctions that are being imposed by Western countries, Russia’s Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting on countering Western sanctions against Russian companies.

"I would like to particularly emphasize that we are talking specifically about active defense," he said.

Medvedev also urged to consider which tools to use in the future.

"We are turning to judicial bodies and, naturally, making internal decisions, including those adopted by the President of the Russian Federation. The government issues such acts. However, perhaps this type of work needs to be systematized, which would enable us to better protect our interests while also expanding the Russian Federation’s influence across various regions of the world," he said.