Allies not ready to provide US with direct military aid in conflict with Iran — newspaper

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. Washington’s allies are currently showing no willingness to provide the US with direct military aid in the conflict with Iran, Politico reported, citing diplomatic sources.

"Many of America’s allies around the world are growing more comfortable waiting out the Iran war, even as the [US President Donald] Trump administration argues their help is needed to end a conflict that’s rapidly spiraling out of control," the article noted. "European and Asian diplomats said their countries aren’t ready to risk the safety of their citizens until Washington and Tehran agree to stop shooting at each other," Politico pointed out.

The article noted that "traditional US partners are wary of any direct support until they receive reassurances of a lasting ceasefire – or other promises" from Washington. One of the newspaper’s sources, a European diplomat, noted that his country would support the US more actively in the conflict with Iran if the US agreed to strengthen its military presence in the Baltic states.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official told Politico that Kiev is ready to provide Washington and its allies in the Middle East with technology to counter drones, "especially if Kiev gets weapons in return."

The US and Israel began a war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz.