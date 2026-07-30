Armenia does not intend to cut off dialogue with Russia — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, July 30. /TASS/. Armenia does not intend to stop its dialogue with Russia and is determined to resolve the accumulated problems through discussions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists.

"We do not intend to stop our dialogue or our partnership discussions. This would be the most misguided course of action. We will not take this path," he said, commenting on restrictive measures imposed by Russia.

He added that he does not consider the country plunging crisis due to the restrictions. Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government sees it as an opportunity to diversify the economy.

Earlier, Russia restricted imports of a wide range of Armenian products from mineral water and alcohol to vegetables and fruits over violations.