Romania decides not to shut down Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 — national radio

BUCHAREST, July 30. /TASS/. Romania has decided to keep Unit 2 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant (Constanta County) running, Radio Romania reported.

The move comes despite a prior warning from operator Nuclearelectrica that low water levels in the Danube River could force a shutdown. Unit 1 of the plant was disconnected for the same reason on Tuesday.

"Unit 2 will remain connected to the national grid, as specialists concluded last night that the plant's parameters allow for continued safe operation," the company stated.

Nuclearelectrica added that its specialists will continue monitoring the plant's parameters. However, it warned that under current hydrological forecasts for the Danube, a shutdown of Unit 2 could still become necessary at any moment. Unit 1 remains disconnected until the river's water level recovers enough to ensure safe operation.

State-owned Nuclearelectrica, where the government holds an 82.5% stake, produces electricity, thermal energy, and nuclear fuel. The company operates the Cernavoda NPP, whose two functioning units utilize Canadian Candu technology to generate roughly 20% of Romania's electricity.