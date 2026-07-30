Iran’s IRGC reports destroying three planes at US base in Jordan

TEHRAN, July 30. /TASS/. Iran has delivered strikes on the Al-Azraq Air Base of the United States in Jordan, damaging and destroying several aircraft, the Islamic Republic’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

The statement, published by the Tasnim news agency, said ballistic missiles had been fired towards the base. As a result, three F-35 fighter jets were destroyed, and three more aircraft were seriously damaged. According to the Iranian side, casualties were also reported.

The IRGC said the attack came in response to US strikes on the Islamic Republic’s territory.

Earlier, the Petra news agency quoted a Jordanian Air Force spokesman as saying that the country’s air defenses had intercepted five Iranian missiles. The agency said no casualties have been reported.

The latest escalation of the US-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the US military launched several series of strikes against the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, Trump ended the ceasefire with Iran. As a retaliatory measure, Tehran attacked US facilities in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.