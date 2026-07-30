Polish PM claims Russian missile fell in Poland despite no debris analysis yet

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, without waiting for examination results, has claimed that the object that fell near the settlement of Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin Voivodeship (Province) was a Russian cruise missile.

"At this stage, everything points to a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile," Tusk said while opening a meeting of the crisis response headquarters in Lublin, which was broadcast by the TVP Info channel. The prime minister acknowledged that he had received no results of the detailed debris examination yet.

According to the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command, at 3:40 a.m. local time (1:40 a.m. GMT) on July 30, an unidentified object was detected in the airspace over the southeastern part of the country. Later, a 10-meter-wide crater and debris were discovered in a field near the settlement of Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin Voivodeship (Province).