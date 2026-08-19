Over 4,000 candidates registered for State Duma polls in federal, single-member districts

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. More than 4,000 candidates have been registered for the elections of deputies to the State Duma in federal and single-member constituencies, Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova told a meeting of the commission.

"A total of 4,436 candidates have been registered for the elections of deputies to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the ninth convocation in the single-member and multi-member constituencies," Pamfilova said.

Federal lists were registered, put forward by political parties: The Communist Party – 329 candidates, New People – 295, United Russia – 389, LDPR – 243, Just Russia – 259, Communists of Russia – 265, Party of Pensioners – 254, Rodina – 295, Party of Direct Democracy – 236, Greens – 251. Registration for the State Duma elections concluded on August 16.

According to Pamfilova, 1,723 candidates submitted documents for nomination to the district election commissions and were nominated.

"82 people lost their status as nominees; of these, 11 were nominated by six parties, and 71 were self-nominated. Registration was denied to 16 applicants, of whom eight were nominated by three parties and eight were self-nominated," Pamfilova said.

"1,622 candidates were registered, of which 1,616 were nominated by 11 parties, and four candidates were self-nominated. Five people from four parties withdrew after registration: LDPR (the Rostov Region), A Just Russia (Moscow), based on a personal application – Yabloko (the Kaliningrad Region), Greens (the Tver Region) – due to the loss of passive electoral rights, Greens in the Samara Region – based on the party’s decision."

She said that the Commission registered 39 candidates from eight political parties for the elections of the heads of eight constituent entities.

She added that 40 candidates were put forward for the elections of the highest officials of the constituent entities by the regional branches of nine parties.

"As a result, 39 people were registered – they were put forward by eight parties," Pamfilova said.

She also said that 18,478 candidates were registered for the elections to 39 legislative assemblies, which will be held in September 2026.

According to her, a total of 19,438 candidates were nominated, and 18,478 were registered, of whom 14,007 were elected in the single-member constituencies and 4,471 in multi-member constituencies.