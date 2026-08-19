Battlegroup North drones destroy 4 Ukrainian armored vehicles, 83 R-18-type octocopters

KURSK, August 19. /TASS/. Russian Battlegroup North’s crews operating unmanned aerial systems have eliminated four Ukrainian armored vehicles and 83 R-18-type octocopters in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions overnight, the battlegroup told TASS.

"While conducting combat missions last night, Battlegroup North unmanned systems troops’ operators detected the movement of Ukrainian fire teams and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions. The FPV drone crews destroyed during the operation two Humvee armored fighting vehicles, a Kozak armored fighting vehicle, a Tisa armored combat vehicle, 83 R-18-type octocopters of the Ukrainian armed forces, 12 pickup trucks carrying enemy personnel, a temporary deployment site with personnel, one UAV control center, and three Ukrainian mobile radio stations," the battlegroup reported.