Embassy asks German prosecutors to assess FAZ journalist's remarks about Russians

BERLIN, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Berlin has asked the capital’s Prosecutor's Office to conduct a legal assessment of remarks by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) correspondent Michael Martens about the possibility of "aiding in the killing of Russians," the diplomatic mission said on Telegram.

"The Embassy has submitted a request to the Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office for a legal assessment of whether the German journalist's remarks contain elements of crimes under Sections 111, 130 and 140 of the German Criminal Code, including incitement to hatred, public calls to commit unlawful acts and public approval of criminal acts, or other offenses," the statement said.

The embassy noted that the journalist had made no "public apology or attempt to retract his remarks." The diplomatic mission said that this indicated his wording had been deliberate and intentional.

"The Russian side reserves the right to use available legal remedies against Michael Martens, as may be determined by Russian law enforcement authorities in accordance with Russian law," the embassy said.