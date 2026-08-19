Putin helps lawmakers draft challenging laws, including budget bill — envoy

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has regularly taken part in preparing draft laws concerning the country’s critical spheres, including a federal budget bill, Garry Minkh, the plenipotentiary representative of the Russian president in the State Duma, told TASS in an interview.

"Such a necessity has arisen previously," Minkh said, when asked if Putin ever joins legislative work, as he referred to issues of "such a level of political and social intensity and responsibility that nearly come to a standstill without the direct involvement of the head of state."

In particular, the politician said, the Russian leader annually takes part in drafting the federal budget as he holds meetings to work out the best decisions. "These are not certain amendments that the president endorses to the State Duma, signing off on them. A discussion takes place to find certain compromises and room for maneuver," the plenipotentiary representative explained.

Thus, Putin took an active part in preparing the 2018 pensions reform, Minkh recalled. "As a result, a bill with amendments <…> was drafted, with the pre-reform pension age left intact and a number of other very important details added," he explained.