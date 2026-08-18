Russia, Myanmar sign package of documents after talks in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The visit to Russia by Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing has yielded a range of bilateral documents.

Thus, the sides inked ten documents, including a memorandum of understanding in the area of energy, oil and gas, a memorandum on cooperation between their antimonopoly authorities, and a memorandum of understanding in the area of culture and art.

CEO of Russia’ state space corporation Rosatom Dmitry Bakanov and CEO of the Myanmar Space Agency Soe Myint Maung signed a memorandum of cooperation in the area of satellite navigation, manned spaceflights, search systems, an automated space emergencies warning system.

Apart from that, memorandums of understanding were signed between the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and the Myanmar Space Agency, and between the Bauman Moscow State Technical University and the Myanmar Space Agency. The sides also exchanged memorandums on business and technical cooperation, as well as several protocols.