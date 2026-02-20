Peace treaty with Japan unattainable without shift in relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that signing a peace treaty with Japan without a change in relations is impossible.

"Russia has never sought to end this dialogue. The initiative to halt it came from Tokyo, which maintains an unfriendly stance toward our country," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Under these circumstances, any agreements are unlikely to be reached without changing the nature of our relations," Peskov stressed.

Statements by Japan’s PM

The Japanese government’s position on resolving the "territorial issue" and concluding a peace treaty with Russia remains unchanged despite the current state of bilateral relations, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in her inaugural address to parliament.

The Japanese prime minister also once again criticized Russia’s actions in Ukraine, calling for an immediate end to the conflict.

Moscow-Tokyo relations

Since the mid-20th century, Moscow and Tokyo have been negotiating a peace agreement following the end of World War II. The main obstacle remains the dispute over sovereignty of the southern Kuril Islands. After the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the Soviet Union, but Japan contests sovereignty over Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and some other small uninhabited islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Moscow’s sovereignty over these territories, backed by international law, is not subject to question.

In March 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow was suspending peace treaty negotiations with Tokyo in response to Japan’s unilateral restrictions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis. Moscow also withdrew from talks with Tokyo on establishing joint ventures in the southern Kuril Islands.