SCO countries invited to Center 2026 strategic exercise — Russian defense minister

BISHKEK, April 28. /TASS/. Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have been invited to the Center 2026 strategic command and staff exercise, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov announced.

"We have invited all SCO countries to this event. We are counting on the participation of military contingents and observers," Belousov said, speaking at the SCO Defense Ministers’ meeting taking place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that the Center 2026 exercise will be held from September 28 to October 3. Belousov added that in the course of preparation of these strategic maneuvers, the "unique experience gained during the special military operation" is taken into account, as well as the specifics of combat actions in modern armed conflicts."