Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Zemlyanki in the Kharkov Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Ilyinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,070 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,070 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 150 troops and two ammunition depots in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 130 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 300 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 260 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 40 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Sosnovy Bor, Liptsy, Krasny Yar and Varvarovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Miropolye and Korchakovka in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 150 personnel, a motor vehicle, two ammunition depots and two materiel depots in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Cherneshchina and Kutkovka in the Kharkov Region, Tatyanovka and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Nikolayevka, Artyoma, Kramatorsk and Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 130 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two field artillery guns and 13 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and eight materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanskoye, Svetloye, Rubezhnoye, Gruzskoye, Vasilevka, Belitskoye, Kucherov Yar and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 300 personnel, five motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 260 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two air assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Pokrovskoye and Orly in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Lesnoye, Barvinovka, Novosyolovka and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 260 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and three motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka, Kirovo, Yurkovka, Preobrazhenka and Chervony Zhovten in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, five motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and four ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck energy infrastructure sites used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the assembly, storage and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 281 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 281 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 10 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs and 281 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 138,447 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,066 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,711 multiple rocket launchers, 34,642 field artillery guns and mortars and 60,318 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.