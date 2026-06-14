Six Armenian opposition forces refuse to recognize recent parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, June 14. /TASS/. Six Armenian opposition blocs and parties have said they do not recognize the June 7 parliamentary elections as legitimate.

The Armenia and Strong Armenia blocs, as well as the Prosperous Armenia, Intellectual Armenia, Armenian National Congress, and National Democratic Pole parties issued a joint statement where they "clearly state that results of the elections cannot serve as a basis for forming legitimate authorities enjoying people’s trust," Strong Armenia spokesman Aram Vardevanyan said.

"The full responsibility for further escalation in the country rests entirely on Nikol Pashinyan and his administration," he stressed.