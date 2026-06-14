Russia’s Geran kamikaze drones wipe out Ukrainian UAV depot in DPR

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) depot by Geran kamikaze drones near the settlement of Novogrishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, uploading a video of the strike.

"The video footage of unmanned systems forces striking a Ukrainian army warehouse with unmanned aerial vehicles by Geran drones near the settlement of Novogrishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The Geran-2 heavy long-range kamikaze drone is among the most successfully used unmanned aerial vehicles in the special military operation in Ukraine. The drone was mentioned for the first time in the Russian Defense Ministry’s reports in November 2024. Geran UAVs were displayed along with other unmanned aerial systems for the first time in the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, 2025.