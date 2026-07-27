Russia’s air defense missile output grows several-fold year-on-year — minister

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s production of air defense guided missiles this year has several-fold exceeded last year’s indicators, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily.

"Concerning the production of complex products, such as antiaircraft guided missiles, we are even increasing their production several-fold this year, compared to the previous year," he said.

Moreover, Russia already has a line of anti-drone laser systems. For example, one such system intercepted nearly 60 drones at a facility over a month, Alikhanov noted.

He added that the country has teams with strong expertise in identification, interception, and machine vision systems. "We understand that we can’t stop here, we need to support these teams as much as possible. They’ve all been assigned statements of work, and they’re coming up with initiatives and innovations themselves. We support them in this--both financially and administratively," the minister said.