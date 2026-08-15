Toxic blue-green algae have spread along Baltic Sea coast — magazine

BERLIN, August 15. /TASS/. Toxic blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) have spread along the Baltic Sea coast in Germany due to an abnormal heatwave, the Der Spiegel magazine reported.

Satellite images from the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency show vast blooms of cyanobacteria blanketing the coast like a carpet, stretching from Rostock to Hiddensee, according to the report. They have also been detected in numerous lakes across northern Germany. Authorities in Schleswig-Holstein have already imposed swimming bans for certain lakes and several areas along the Baltic Sea coast.

Hot weather, high water temperatures, and poor circulation create ideal conditions for the proliferation of cyanobacteria. They can release toxins capable of causing allergic reactions, irritation of the skin and mucous membranes, nausea, and vomiting.