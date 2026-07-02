All tickets for upcoming direct flights between Russia and Tanzania sold out — minister

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. All tickets for the upcoming direct flights between Russia and Tanzania are sold out, and the inaugural flight arrived fully booked, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

"Today's main event is the first direct flight from Dar es Salaam to Moscow. We are resuming direct service with the Republic of Tanzania. This is a direct result of the meeting between our presidents earlier this month in St. Petersburg, alongside the intensive work of our countries' aviation and tourism authorities, as the flight is completely full. Moreover, I have been informed that all seats for the near future are also sold out," he said.

The minister noted that flights would be operated three times a week by Air Tanzania, describing it as "a modern airline and one of the best national carriers on the African continent." Reshetnikov also reported that representatives from approximately 50 Tanzanian tour operators arrived on the first direct flight to Russia.

"Many Russian companies are also participating, so intensive negotiations are underway right now. I am confident that new, interesting, and diverse travel offers for Tanzania will appear on the Russian market. On the other hand, we are also promoting the Russian Federation, our 'Discover Russia' brand, and vacation opportunities in Russia," the minister explained.

On July 2, the first direct flight to Russia from Tanzania arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport. Air Tanzania operated the flight from Dar es Salaam, the country's largest city, carrying tourists, members of an official delegation, and travel industry representatives.