Poland not target of object that fell in southeast of country — Tusk

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Poland did not appear to be the target of the object that crashed in southeastern Poland early on Thursday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told journalists.

"There is no reason to claim that Poland was the target," Tusk said at a press conference broadcast on social media by the prime minister's office. The politician reiterated that the object, according to military experts, was a "Russian X-101 missile," despite the lack of official investigation results.

Tusk also said that the US was interested in investigating the circumstances of the incident.

According to the Polish army, at 3:40 a.m. local time (1:40 a.m. GMT) an unidentified object was detected in the airspace in the southeast of the republic. Later, a crater with a diameter of 10 m and debris were found in a field near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin Voivodeship.