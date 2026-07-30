MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers have left behind lots of weapons, ammunition, and equipment while withdrawing from the settlement of Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov Region and the communities of Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Having established their positions in the settlements, the assault teams directed artillery fire, while combat drone operators identified from the air the routes used by Ukrainian forces to move equipment and struck targets in advance, depriving the enemy of combat reserves and ammunition deliveries to Ukrainian positions. During the clearance of enemy strongholds, Russian servicemen found large amounts of abandoned weapons, ammunition, and military equipment," the report reads.

On July 30, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Battlegroup North units established control over the settlement of Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov Region, as well as the communities of Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka in the Sumy Region.