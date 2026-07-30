Trump, Saudi defense minister discuss conflict with Iran — media

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. The conflict with Iran was the focus of US President Donald Trump’s meeting with visiting Saudi Defense Minister Khalid Bin Salman al-Saud, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid said.

"President Trump met on Wednesday with the Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman, a U.S. official said. The Saudi minister gave Trump a message from the Saudi Crown prince MBS [Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud] about the war with Iran and the regional escalation," he wrote on X, giving no further details.

CNN reported earlier, citing a source, that the Saudi defense minister met on Wednesday with US Vice President JD Vance. According to CNN, Riyadh wants to deescalate the conflict, warning that its protraction will entail serious risks.

Saudi Arabia defense ministry spokesman Turki al-Maliki said earlier that the kingdom’s army, in coordination with US Central Command, delivered ‘pin-point strikes" on targets in Iraq. According to the Saudis, the targeted facilities were affiliated with formations operating in Iraq and involved in attacks on oil facilities in the kingdom. According to the latest data, at least 20 Shiite militias were killed.