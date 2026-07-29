Boeings carried weapons for Sudanese paramilitary, UN experts find — Reuters

NAIROBI, July 29. /TASS/. Boeing 727 planes delivered weapons and drones through Chad, as well as foreign mercenaries to the Sudanese rebel movement Rapid Support Forces (RSF), said a draft report of the UN group of experts reviewed by Reuters.

"The Panel received reliable information from four sources that the aircraft had transported RSF fighters and mercenaries, as well as equipment, including drones and weapons," the document says.

According to the experts, three Boeing 727s arrived in Chad in November 2024 and were based at the military part of N'Djamena Airport. Their further movements were not recorded by tracking systems. The UN believes that the planes took "deliberate steps to avoid detection while in flight". From January to July 2026, several Boeing 727s and IL-76 transport aircraft made night landings in the city of Nyala, the main military and logistics center of the RSF in Darfur.

The UN experts also found reliable the estimate that from 1,500 to 2,000 Colombian mercenaries fought on the side of the RSF. They were based in Nyala, operated drones, and participated in planning the siege and capture of al-Fashir in October 2025. According to the report, the mercenaries were hired by Global Security Services Group, a company registered in the UAE. The UAE said it had checked its activities and found no links to the mercenaries in Sudan.

Chad's Civil Aviation Authority said none of the Boeings had authorization to operate from Chad, adding it did not manage military aviation nor provide services responsible for tracking flight movements. Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul has said questions about the planes were subject to defense secrecy, adding that Chad's only involvement in Sudan's war was through "diplomatic efforts to restore peace".

The draft report has already been submitted to the UN Security Council for consideration. The publication of its final version is expected in September.