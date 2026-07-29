US helps about 1,000 ships pass through Strait of Hormuz since early May — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 29. /TASS/. The US military has helped about 1,000 ships transit the Strait of Hormuz since early May, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X.

"Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped approximately 1,000 vessels and 500 million barrels of crude oil pass through the narrow waterway," the statement reads.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.