LUGANSK, July 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ losses in killed and wounded amounted to 10,100 soldiers, including foreign mercenaries, over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

According to him, soldiers of Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted the greatest damage on the enemy.

"The enemy’s medical and irreplaceable losses amounted to around 10,165 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries. The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup East operating in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions. It should be noted that this trend has been persisting for seven consecutive weeks. Despite this, the Ukrainian military command continues to regularly send fresh forces to these areas and issue thoughtless orders to assault our positions," the expert wrote on his VKontakte page.

Marochko added that over the past week, Russian forces have also destroyed 5,200 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), seven unmanned boats, a tank, over 700 various combat vehicles, seven multiple rocket launcher vehicles, 57 field guns, and 24 enemy electronic and counter-battery warfare stations.