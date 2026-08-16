Drone debris, third in one day, found in Turkey — Nefes

ISTANBUL, August 16. /TASS/. Fragments of another drone have been discovered in a third Turkish area over the past day, Nefes reported on Saturday.

According to the Turkish newspaper, locals spotted a suspicious object on a beach in Sakarya in the country’s northwest and contacted the police.

The drone was not laden with explosives, the newspaper specified.

Earlier reports said drone wreckage was found in a garden in the village of Yesilkoy in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Duzce on August 15. Also, the IHA agency reported the discovery of drone wreckage of unknown origin on the coast in Istanbul’s Arnavutkoy district.