Russia, Uzbekistan ready to strengthen relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev intend to increase cooperation between the two countries, including in the energy sector, the heads of state said in a telephone conversation, according to the Kremlin press service.

"The shared intention to deepen Russia-Uzbekistan alliance and strategic partnership relations, boost trade turnover, and develop mutually advantageous collaboration in numerous industries, including energy, was confirmed," the press service said.

The Kremlin added that Mirziyoyev "expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended during the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg on December 26-27, 2022."

On January 3, Putin spoke over the phone with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - the parties discussed practical cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas, including the fuel and energy complex.