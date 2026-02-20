FACTBOX: Nearly 150 drones target Russian regions at night

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions during the night, the Defense Ministry reported.

A man was killed and a woman was injured in Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol. In the Bryansk Region, UAV debris damaged three private homes.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the consequences.

Attack scale

- During the night, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the report, 57 UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 28 over the Black Sea, 24 over the Azov Sea, 20 over Crimea, 17 over the Krasnodar Region, two over the Rostov Region, and one over the Belgorod Region.

Consequences

- A man was killed in the attack on Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

- The victim sustained shrapnel wounds to the head and chest from debris of a downed UAV.

- An ambulance crew arrived promptly and provided first aid but was unable to save him.

- In addition, a 90-year-old woman was injured.

- The shock wave from a downed UAV shattered the windows in her apartment on Fedorovskaya Street.

- The victim suffered minor injuries to her leg and eyes.

- Razvozhayev also reported that windows were shattered in two apartment buildings on Marshal Krylov Street, and six private homes were damaged on Stavkovy Lane.

- Razvozhayev specified that Ukraine attacked Sevastopol with drones filled with metal balls.

- He reported that more than 10 houses in various parts of the city and 11 cars were damaged.

- In the village of Lopush in the Vygonichsky district of the Bryansk Region, three private houses were damaged by UAV debris, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Max. No casualties were reported there.

- Emergency responders are working at the site.