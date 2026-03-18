EU openly interfering in Hungary’s domestic affairs — Orban

LONDON, March 18. /TASS/. In an attempt to weaken the Hungarian government and bring the opposition party Tisza to power, the European Union is openly interfering in the country’s inner affairs, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, emphasizing that EU leaders are making no secret of their intentions.

"In Brussels, no question that there is an official policy of helping those parties who are pro-European or pro-EU and pro-Brussels, and they finance them as well. So all the civic organizations which are active in Hungary, NGOs supporting the opposition, pro-European Union - all finance from Brussels, that's an interference that’s going on," he told GB News in an interview.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly accused EU leaders and officials of attempting to interfere in the country’s internal affairs in order to support the opposition party Tisza. Budapest believes that Brussels is seeking to bring about a change of government in Hungary because its current leadership pursues an independent foreign policy and refuses to provide military aid to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April 12.