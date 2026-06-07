US gives ten more days for talks among MOL, NIS and Gazprom Neft

BUDAPEST, June 7. /TASS/. The United States gave only ten days to complete negotiations on the purchase of a controlling stake in the Serbian oil and gas company NIS by the Hungarian holding MOL from Russia’s Gazprom Neft, MOL said.

"MOL has received an official permission from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department to continue negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in NIS until June 16, 2026," the company said in a statement released in Budapest.

"Negotiations have advanced significantly, and an additional license extension will allow us to complete the documentation for the deal," the Hungarian company added.