Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup Center

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has inspected Battlegroup Center, hearing reports from commanders on the current situation in the special military operation zone, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

TASS has compiled the key details available so far.

Inspection

- During a working trip to Battlegroup Center troops, Belousov visited a command post of one of the group’s formations and heard reports from commanders on the current situation in their areas of responsibility.

- Battlegroup Commander Colonel General Valery Solodchuk reported to the defense minister on troops’ fulfillment of combat missions along the line of contact and on enemy activity.

Battlegroup strength

- The head of the formation’s department of unmanned systems forces reported to the Russian defense chief that the battlegroup had fully formed new units of unmanned systems forces and provided them with the necessary resources, making it possible to more effectively carry out fire missions against enemy troops and hardware.

- Belousov was also informed that, upon his order, analytical teams had been created and fully staffed within the unmanned systems forces units.

- These units conduct detailed assessments of the use of unmanned systems and develop methods to effectively employ drones against the enemy, the Defense Ministry pointed out.

Svod system

- Formation commander at Battlegroup Center Major General Konstantin Nechayev reported to the defense minister that the formation had established an automated firing system as part of the ten-month combat testing of the Svod system for information exchange and situation awareness.

Belousov’s instructions

- Belousov issued orders for the hardware and software suite to be adjusted to provide a more detailed and precise assessment of drone crews’ operations.

- He also highlighted the importance of innovations that make it possible to more accurately assess crew effectiveness.

Award ceremony

- Belousov presented the Order of Suvorov to the Battlegroup Center formation for the great heroism, courage and valor demonstrated during the special military operation.

- He also awarded state decorations to the formation’s members who had distinguished themselves while performing combat missions.