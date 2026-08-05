US not to ease restrictions against Iran after lifting sanctions on Fly Baghdad

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. The US Treasury said that the crossing out of the Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad from Iran’s sanctions lists does not mean any softening of restrictions against Tehran.

"This is not indicative of any shift in US policy toward the government of Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Qods Force, any designated terrorist organization, or any person who supports or acts on behalf of any of these," a US Treasury official told Fox News commenting on the lifting of sanctions imposed because of the ties between the airline and the IRGC.

The US Treasury clarified that the restrictions were lifted "as part of the normal administrative process upon review of the specifics related to" Fly Baghdad. The restrictions were also lifted from two of its aircraft. According to the US authorities, Fly Baghdad has proven that its operations have changed and there are no longer any grounds for sanctions.

Restrictions on Fly Baghdad were imposed in January 2024. The US then said that the airline provided support to the IRGC and its affiliated forces in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, which Fly Baghdad denied. Later, the company suspended operations.