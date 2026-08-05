MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. By taking control of the settlement of Ryzhevka, Russia expands its security zone in the Sumy Region, the Defense Ministry said.

Assault units from the 1427th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps earlier took control of Ryzhevka, a settlement on the left bank of the Seim River in the Sumy Region, following offensive operations.

"Russian assault teams drove Ukrainian nationalists out of the settlement during a mop-up operation. Artillery and drone crews from Battlegroup North provided fire support, destroying enemy firing positions and reserves. With the settlement under control, our forces will be able to expand the security zone in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.