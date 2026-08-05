US presses on with Ukraine Patriot missile talks, despite Trump’s doubts — Reuters

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. Discussions in the United States continue regarding transferring the Patriot interceptor license to Kiev, despite US President Donald Trump’s doubts about the feasibility of such a deal, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to one of the sources, one option is to produce some missile components in Ukraine for final assembly elsewhere in Europe. Trump, during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Ankara in June, announced plans to transfer the Patriot license to Ukraine. However, after a "challenging" meeting with Zelensky at the White House last week, Trump apparently reversed his decision, the sources said. The American president told reporters that the US had not agreed to letting Ukraine build Patriot missiles and the US must be "very careful about letting somebody build them."

According to Reuters, concerns were expressed by representatives of the US defense industry and the military. Meanwhile, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker who visited Kiev last month to discuss the details of a possible agreement, is pushing for a deal.