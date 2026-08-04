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Syrian troops’ movements on border coordinated with Iraqi army — commander

Iraqi border troops commander Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Saidi stressed that the situation on the border with Syria is normal

RABAT, August 4. /TASS/. Movements of Syrian forces near the border with Iraq are carried out under the control of and in coordination with the Iraqi army, Iraqi border troops commander Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Saidi said.

"The situation on the border with Syria is normal. Movements of army units on the Syrian side proceed as part of our operations and in coordination with the Iraqi forces," he said. "Currently, there is no threat on the border [with Syria]. Information exchanges with the Syrian side continue."

He stressed that the Iraqi border troops "safely control the border while the Syrian army has not yet activated its border posts."

The Al Arabiya television channel reported earlier, citing sources, that the Syrian army has been placed on high alert, with troops being deployed to the border with Iraq.

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SyriaIraq
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