APEC to support resilient supply chains amid "multiple challenges"

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, November 1. /TASS/. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members will support resilient supply chains in the region amid numerous global challenges with them, according to the 2025 APEC Leaders’ Gyeongju Declaration.

"Acknowledging that global supply chains are facing multiple challenges, we support efforts to ensure resilient supply chains, as an integral part of global value chains, across the Asia-Pacific region, including through greater engagement of the private sector in APEC’s relevant discussions," according to the declaration.

"We will foster capacity building, technical assistance, and cross-border collaboration in support of these efforts," APEC leaders noted.