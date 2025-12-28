Mount Etna erupts, sending lava up to 400 meters into the sky

ROME, December 28. /TASS/. Mount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily entered a new phase of activity, sending lava fountains up to about 400 metres into the sky and forming a column of smoke and ash, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported.

The institute described the episode as the strongest so far within a generally normal and closely monitored phenomenon.

Despite the highest red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA), the eruption has not disturbed operations at the international airport of Catania.

The current eruptive phase at Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, began on December 24, the institute said.