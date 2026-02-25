Russian PM outlines key goals for government in 2026

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The government, parliament, the Bank of Russia, and regions must all work together, as it is the only way to achieve the tasks facing the country, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the State Duma, listing six priorities for 2026.

"Only together will we be able to complete the tasks on national development," the prime minister emphasized, addressing his colleagues in the government, lawmakers, the Bank of Russia and regional officials. "I am certain that through joint efforts, by pulling together and standing united, we will accomplish all the objectives," he added.

Six objectives for 2026

"The first and the key task is to preserve and increase our people," Mishustin said, highlighting the importance of improving family welfare by "enhancing existing support measures and introducing new ones, expanding best regional practices."

"The second task is to establish a platform for achieving domestic economic growth not lower than the global average to strengthen long-term development of the regions and the country as a whole," the prime minister said. The government plans to create well-paid jobs and expand the production of competitive Russian products.

The third priority is changing the structure of foreign trade. It must be focused on exports of high-tech products, Mishustin emphasized. "This can be done by strengthening the supply-side economy and launching in-demand investment projects," he said.

Another objective is the establishment of a transparent competitive business environment in order to create new opportunities and tangible benefits for "honest entrepreneurs," Mishustin explained.

"The fifth task is further increasing labor productivity. Primarily by implementing advanced technologies and digital solutions," he continued. The sixth and last objective is the "constant technological modernization," creating conditions for innovations and their active implementation.

"Today, this is the main driving force behind improvement in the quality of life and national development," the prime minister concluded.