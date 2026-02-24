GENICHESK, February 24. /TASS/. Unlike the Russian military, the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kherson Region are experiencing difficulties due to the shutdown of Starlink satellite communications. The enemy has reduced operation of its reconnaissance and attack drones, a communications platoon commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup Dnepr, call sign "Kolos," told TASS.

"We have noticed in the Kherson direction that the enemy is starting to experience difficulties because they primarily use Starlink, unlike us. That’s why things are tough for them now. Their reconnaissance drones and FPV drones are now flying less frequently, the operation of their live monitoring and recording systems has been significantly reduced, and they are also inflicting less fire damage on us," the serviceman said.

On February 17, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko reported that the shutdown of Starlink terminals had not affected the command and control system of Russian troops in the special military operation zone. Valery Tishkov, head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, told the VGTRK broadcaster that Russian units used the Starlink satellite communications system to mislead the enemy.