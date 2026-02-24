Putin, Lukashenko to hold meeting of Union State’s Supreme State Council on Feb 26

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus will co-chair a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Moscow on February 26, the Kremlin press service reported.

"A meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union States will be held in Moscow. It will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko," it said.

The Council’s previous meeting was held in Minsk in December 2024 and was timed to mark the 25th anniversary of the Union Treaty.

Presidents Putin and Lukashenko are co-chairs of the Supreme State Council, the highest steering body of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.