Number of displaced persons in Lebanon tops one million in two weeks of escalation

BEIRUT, March 16. /TASS/. More than one million of Lebanese citizens were forced to flee their homes in southern regions of the country and on the outskirts of Beirut in the first two weeks of the military escalation, the country’s ministry of social affairs said.

"The number of internally displaced persons in Lebanon grew to 1,049,328, including 132,742 who registered at refugee accommodation centers and were accommodated at 622 collective shelters," the ministry said in a statement.

The majority of them were forced to flee their homes as the area of Israeli bombing continued to grow. Some of Beirut’s southern suburbs, where Israeli warplanes regularly bomb Hezbollah sites, have become completely desolate.

The Israeli military warned residents of these areas to stay away until further notice.