Future of EAEU countries must be high-tech, not just based on raw materials — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. The future of member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should be driven by high technology, not reliant purely on mutual raw material supplies, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed when answering questions from reporters.

"As for the future and what it will look like - we would all very much like, me included, it to be high-tech first and foremost, not based simply on mutual raw material supplies or simply on food products, which is very important for ensuring food security, but it should be high-tech, with the exchange of goods and services, goods with high added value," the Russian leader emphasized.

That's why, "Kazakhstan's chairmanship has made the issue of artificial intelligence as a key element of future development a top priority at the general meeting," the head of state noted.

"I hope that's how it will all turn out," Putin concluded.