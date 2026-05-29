First batch of BMD-2M modernized airborne assault vehicles delivered to troops — Rostec

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec has reported the delivery of a first batch of modernized BMD-2M airborne assault vehicles with the Bereg combat compartment to the troops.

"The High-Precision Systems holding company of the Rostec State Corporation delivered a batch of modernized BMD-2 airborne combat vehicles with the Bereg combat compartment to the customer, as part of a state defense contract. The Bereg combat compartment increases the vehicle’s firepower, extends its target engagement range and gives Airborne Troops units broader battlefield capabilities. The BMD-2s underwent a major overhaul and extensive modernization to the BMD-2M configuration," the state corporation reported.

It noted that the modernized armored vehicles are equipped with the Bereg combat compartments with an improved sighting system, upgraded fire control system and Kornet guided weapons.

Rostec added that the BMD-2M is capable of destroying a wide range of targets, including tanks, strongholds and fortifications.