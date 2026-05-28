LUGANSK, May 28. /TASS/. Russian forces have begun establishing a buffer zone in the Kharkov Region along the border with Russia’s Belgorod Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Currently, the Veterinarnoye-Granov section is the beginning of the establishment of a buffer zone in this area. And, naturally, this is part of the tasks set by the supreme commander-in-chief [Vladimir Putin] regarding the establishment a security zone for Russian people living in this area," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday that the Russian army had taken control of the settlement of Granov in the Kharkov Region.