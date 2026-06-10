Cheboksary comes under missile attack, number of casualties being clarified

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Cheboksary has come under a missile attack, with authorities currently establishing the number of casualties and damaged infrastructure facilities, Chuvash Republic Head Oleg Nikolayev reported this on Max.

"Early this morning, Cheboksary came under a missile attack. At the moment, the number of casualties, as well as the number of damaged infrastructure facilities, is being clarified," he wrote.

The Chuvashia Education Ministry recommended refraining from visiting educational institutions until the threat alert is lifted, according to the republic government’s Telegram channel. It also noted that countryside camps are operating in accordance with established instructions.