Chinese AI developer Z.AI may enter Russian market

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Chinese AI developer Z.AI is discussing a partnership with the AI aggregator GPTunneL. The platform could become the Chinese developer’s official distributor in Russia, GPTunneL told TASS.

"The parties are working on an agreement under which GPTunneL will become the official distributor of the developer’s models in Russia," the company said.

The companies have already agreed on integrating GLM models into GPTunneL, testing them in Russian enterprise scenarios, and providing engineering support and early access to updates.

The Russian developer identified the testing of Z.AI models against the specific needs of Russian users and enterprise clients as one of key areas of discussion. The platform aims to evaluate performance with the Russian language and Cyrillic script, usage costs, speed, and applicability within corporate processes and agency systems.